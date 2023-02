Police are appealing for information after a car was stolen from outside a Burnham-On-Sea home.

The blue Vauxhall Mokka was taken from Burnham’s Jaycroft Road in the early evening of January 23rd.

The owner told Burnham-On-Sea.com she was “devastated” to find it had been stolen.

Anyone with information should contact Burnham Police on 101. The car number plate is reg no SB14 GYR.