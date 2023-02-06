Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre is inviting audiences to get in the school spirit with John Godber’s timeless comedy ‘Teechers’ about life at a struggling academy.

Fast-moving and highly entertaining, ‘Teechers’ brings to life an array of terrifying teachers and hopeless pupils through the unique eyes of Salty, Gail and Hobby; three Year 11 students about to leave school for good.

This UK tour of Teechers Leavers ‘22 by Blackeyed Theatre is said to provide breathtaking, break-neck comedy and is recommended for those aged 11-plus.

A spokesman adds: “Brought back to the stage with high energy, break-neck comedy and breathtaking ensemble performances – and shortlisted for the 2021 Music and Drama Education Awards – Teechers is a modern classic with something vital to say about education for the ‘haves’ and ‘have nots’.”

“Will Mr Nixon abandon his students for a green and pleasant private school? Who puts the bounce in Miss Prime, the PE teacher? Will Mrs Parry ever find her Koko? And why does everyone smell of spring onions?”

The show comes to Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre on Saturday 11th February at 7.30pm. Tickets, priced at £19 and £13, are available here. Running time is approximately 110 minutes (plus interval).