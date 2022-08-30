Burnham-On-Sea Police have carried out extra “high visibility patrols” in the town’s Manor Gardens this week following concerns about anti-social behaviour.

Officers were seen patrolling the gardens last night (Tuesday) after complaints from several nearby residents and users of the gardens.

“We are carrying out high visibility patrols in Burnham, particularly focusing on the Manor Gardens area, following reports of anti social behaviour from members of the public,” confirmed a Police spokesperson.

“We will continue the patrols and offer reassurance to the public.”

It comes after reports of late night noise in the gardens from groups of people gathering there in recent days.