Burnham-On-Sea residents who are interested in learning more about Somerset’s coastal habitats and wildlife are being invited to an online talk this month.

Somerset Wildlife Trust is organising the free session on Wednesday 24 February 2021 from 7-8.30pm.

“This session is for both our existing ShoreSearch volunteers and for anyone who wants to join our survey programme over 2021,” says a spokesman.

“We will explore how people can be involved in detailed survey work on rocky and soft shores along the Somerset Coast and how they can take part in new research projects which can be done individually and might be useful for students carrying our their own fieldwork as part of their studies.”

Shoresearch is The Wildlife Trusts‘ national citizen science survey of the intertidal shore, the exciting world of extremes where the sea meets the land.

“It’s a great way to explore your local coast, learn more about the wildlife found there and add to our understanding of this important habitat,” adds the spokesman.

“Volunteers are trained to identify and record the wildlife on shores across the UK. The data collected by this project helps experts to monitor our fragile sea life and better understand the effects of pollution, climate change and invasive alien species.”

More details at https://www. somersetwildlife.org/events/ 2021-02-24-shoresearch- training-coastal-citizen- science and to register and receive a zoom link, contact mark.ward@ somersetwildlife.org