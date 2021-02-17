A crown court hearing was held on Tuesday (February 16th) for a 65-year-old woman charged with murdering her husband in Berrow.

Penelope Jackson is being held after 78-year-old David Jackson died after a stabbing at their home in Berrow on Saturday. The couple are pictured here.

Police say a post mortem confirmed he had died following a number of stab wounds.

A hearing was held at Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday, but Jackson did not appear in person or by video link.

She was remanded in custody after no application for bail was made. A plea and trial preparation hearing is scheduled for March 19th at Bristol Crown Court.

Police and paramedics were called to the home in Parsonage Road at approximately 9.15pm on Saturday 13th February after a 78-year-old man, believed to be David Jackson, had been severely injured and was pronounced dead.

A Police forensics team was at the property in Parsonage Road all day during Monday and for much of Tuesday, collecting potential evidence, as pictured here.

A Police spokesman confirmed: “A post-mortem was carried out and revealed he had died following a number of stab wounds.”

“His family were informed and received support from a specialist family liaison officer at this difficult time.”

“We’d urge anyone with concerns about the incident to speak with the officers in the area and they will be happy to help.”

Several nearby residents have spoken out, with one telling Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It’s such a shock this has happened in a quiet road in our village. No-one can quite believe it.”

Another resident added on social media: “I live across the road and they always used to stop when I’m in the garden and say hello. What is going on in the world?”

DI Roger Doxsey, of the Police’s Major Crime Investigation Team, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Our thoughts and sympathies go out to the man’s family at this time. A family liaison officer will provide specialist support to them at this difficult time.”

“We’d ask any witnesses with information that may help our enquiries to call 101 and give the call-handler reference 5221032125.”