Tickets are on sale for a live screening of popular West End show ‘The Seagull’ at Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre.

Emilia Clarke, who starred in Game of Thrones, makes her West End debut in the 21st century retelling of Chekhov’s tale exploring love and loneliness.

The Princess Theatre will show the performace, captured live from London’s West End, on its big screen on 3rd November.

“A young woman is desperate for fame and a way out. A young man is pining after the woman of his dreams. A successful writer longs for a sense of achievement.”

“An actress wants to fight the changing of the times. In an isolated home in the countryside, dreams lie in tatters, hopes are dashed, and hearts broken. With nowhere left to turn, the only option is to turn on each other.”

Following his critically acclaimed five-star production of Cyrano de Bergerac, Jamie Lloyd brings Anya Reiss’ adaptation of Anton Chekhov’s classic play to stage. The show is rated 12A.

Tickets are priced £16, £14 and £11 and are available here or by contacting The Princess’ box office in person or calling 01278 784464.