Burnham-On-Sea High Street fell silent and town bellringers followed tradition with a sombre half-muffled ring to mark the funeral of The Queen on Monday.

With most shops and businesses closed for the day as a mark of respect as local residents watched the funeral service on TV, the town centre was almost deserted.

Several of the team at St Andrew’s Church in Burnham joined bell ringers across the country in tolling their bells half-muffled using leather pads before the funeral started at 11am to serve as a traditional call to the nation on the change of sovereign. See video below.

Burnham’s Baptist Church and Burnham’s Ritz Social Club showed The Queen’s funeral on big screens for the public to watch as a group for those not wanting to watch alone – and both screenings attracted plenty of viewers.

Flags continued to fly at half-mast across the Burnham-On-Sea area with protocol requesting that flags stayed at half-mast until 8am on Tuesday 20th September when they returned to full mast.

On the eve of the funeral, scores of residents joined a special commemoration vigil service at St Andrew’s Church. And the ‘National Moment of Reflection’ was marked by many at 8pm with a one-minute silence.