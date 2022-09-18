Scores of residents attended a special church service in Burnham-On-Sea on Sunday evening on the eve of The Queen’s funeral.

A commemoration vigil service was held at St Andrew’s Church attended by Burnham and Highbridge’s Mayor, Cllr Lesley Millard, councillors and residents.

“The Vigil Service contained special prayers, readings and music to represent the differing parts of the realm,” said Rev Graham Witts. “It marked the end of the Elizabethan era.”

Members of Burnham’s branch of the Royal British Legion also attended, including Chairman John Crosby and Standard Bearer Simon Orchard. The Mayor’s Chaplain Rev Jonathan Philpott also have a Bible reading.

The congregation were also invited to light a candle and place it on the altar during the service, which ended with the singing of the National Anthem.

A separate vigil service was also held at Burnham Methodist Church in College Street, which was also well attended by many local residents.

A ‘National Moment of Reflection’ was also marked at 8pm on Sunday evening across the UK when people observed a one-minute silence on their doorstep and in their homes.

Books of condolence continue to be open in the Burnham-On-Sea area until they formally close at 5pm on Tuesday (20th September).