The team at Burnham-On-Sea’s BASC Ground are appealing to local community groups and residents to use its facilities more often after a downturn in bookings following the pandemic.

The clubhouse and 32 acres of playing fields, accessed from Stoddens Road, are run by the not-for-profit organisation BASC (Burnham Association Of Sports Clubs) and are available to the public. However, the group says the number of events held there have fallen in recent years due to the pandemic and have not picked up, prompting an appeal.

Gareth Berry, Chair of BASC, pictured with Lee Berry who is Chair of Burnham Rugby Club, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Covid changed many people’s approach to social events and leisure time. Some events stopped altogether and bookings haven’t picked up again.”

“We are keen to see our great facilities used more often for private hire family functions such as birthdays, wakes, parties and social gatherings, plus by community groups and organisers of outdoor events.”

Gareth adds: “BASC’s clubhouse is available for events for up to 100 people and has a fully stocked bar, kitchens, skittles alley, pool table, wi-fi, several big screens, a disabled access lift, toilets, ample parking plus an outdoor patio seating area overlooking the fields. We charge £150 per evening to hire the clubhouse which includes staff to operate the bar.”

“It’s often said that we have Sedgemoor’s largest open community green space – not counting several golf clubs – and it’s all on your doorstep here in Burnham. Some have moved to the area in recent years are not aware of what’s tucked away here.”

He adds: “BASC started in 1975 and has been well supported over the years. The grounds are home to Burnham-On-Sea rugby, cricket and archery club, plus we host regular car boot sales.”

“We are also looking for new volunteers to help run the facilities and expand them. We’d like to encourage people back and to be able to reinvest in the facilities to modernise and grow them for future generations.”

Call the BASC Ground at 01278 788355 or get in contact via Burnham-On-Sea.com here.