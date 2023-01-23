A community-spirited Highbridge business is supporting a new girls football team at the town’s Churchfield School by providing funds for kit and equipment.

Highbridge Caravans has given £500 to Churchfield School of sponsorship funding to enable it to start the new team.

A formal handover of the funding has been held at the school, as pictured here, to the delight of the team’s young players.

The school’s sports coach Adam Conybeare, plus Kate Read and Molly Barton are overseeing the initiative and thanked Highbridge Caravans for their generous support.

Kate explained that the funds have enabled the purchase of new football kits, sports equipment and a lockable storage area.

Highbridge Caravans’ Jenny Pearson said: “We are delighted to support the school in setting up this new team and wish them every success for the season.”

Molly added that Highbridge Caravans has generously supported several school projects over the years, including its use of a school crossing person to help with road safety.

Highbridge Caravans recently celebrated winning a customer satisfaction award and last year announced that it had become the main sponsor at Burnham-On-Sea BMX Club alongside its long-running association with Burnham-On-Sea Carnival.