The cold snap created these chilly scenes in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge over the last few days as the area shivvered in sub-zero temperatures.

Temperatures fell to -5.4°C in the Burnham-On-Sea area at the peak of the cold snap according to a local weather station.

This led to slippery roads and pavements and saw ice form on waterways such as the lakes at Apex Park in Highbridge, pictured here on Saturday.

The Burnham-On-Sea weather forecast shows the area will see milder temperatures later this week.

Snow could be seen on the tops of hills in south Wales from Burnham, pictured above.

Contact Burnham-On-Sea.com with your local photos of the Burnham area