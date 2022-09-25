A road in Burnham-On-Sea is set to close for two days this week while work goes ahead to remove a tree deemed to to be in a ‘dangerous’ condition.

Somerset County Council will be closing part of Rectory Road, from the junction with Berrow Road eastwards for a distance of 116 metres.

“The works are scheduled to take place during the daytime on Tuesday 27th September and Wednesday 28th September,” adds a spokesperson.

“This closure order will enable Somerset Highways to safely carry out the removal of a dangerous tree.”

One nearby resident has expressed concern about the tree’s removal, adding that removing it “seems at odds with the climate and ecological emergencies declared by councils.”

For information about the closure, contact Somerset Highways on 0300 123 2224.