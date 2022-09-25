A Burnham-On-Sea fundraiser has raised more than £3,000 for a local charity by completing a half marathon over the weekend.

Rob Jones, a trustee at Somewhere House Somerset, has been fundraising for the charity by taking part in the Great Bristol Run Half Marathon on Sunday (25th September).

“I ran it in one hour, 45 minutes and 21 seconds so I am utterly elated at this!” he told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“It was an incredible experience, one I very much wish to repeat. The last 5km was really hard but the crowds were massive and really did shout me over the line.”

“It was an amazing day, with loads of fab memories and lots of money raised for a cause so close to my heart and one so important to our local community.”

“Thank you to everyone who supported me and made it all possible, including Burnham-On-Sea.com for various features along the way!”

“All of the training was very much worth it and there continue to be donations being made to the fundraising page.”

Launched in Burnham in 2011, Somewhere House Somerset is a small charity that provides therapeutic counselling, educational workshops and community projects for people in Burnham-On-Sea, Highbridge, Cheddar, Bridgwater and at local schools.

Rob explains why he took on the challenge: “In February of 2021, aged 43, I started running. I started running because I wanted to get fit bit and also because I felt I needed an outlet. Like all of us, I felt the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

“Every single penny raised goes to pay for counselling and support for children and young people.”

Rob added that the run had been an extra challenge for him: “Some would say that I shouldn’t be able to run, or even attempt it. After a serious knee injury in 2008 and 5 subsequent operations to rebuild it, the odds are quite stacked against, but nonetheless I am able to run and enjoy it, pain free. Then there are the personal battles I have faced, of which there have been many and in some cases, serious.”

Visit Rob’s fundraising page here.