Burnham-On-Sea’s Ritz Social Club has announced the postponement of a live music gig following the Government’s extension of the Covid restrictions.

The Government had hoped to “remove all legal limits on social contact” from 21st June, but that’s been put back until 19th July, although a review will take place in two weeks.

Burnham’s Ritz Social Club in Victoria Street had been scheduled to hold it first first live gig of the year featuring popular group Six Machine during early July, however the event has been delayed until the autumn due to the restrictions. Tickets had sold out in just 24 hours.

Paul Hale, Ritz Social Club Manager, told Burnham-On-Sea.com last night: “We’d hoped to hold the gig on July 3rd but have now postponed it until September 18th due to the extension of the restrictions. It just wouldn’t have been possible for us to hold it. Tickets will transfer to the new date or refunds are available.”

He adds: “It is frustrating – we were really opening to be getting back to normal on June 21st but we have to go with it.”

“Given the rising case numbers across the country, it is fully understandable, but our venue is one of the safest in the area due to the Covid-safety measures we have put in place. We have fingers crossed now for July 19th and the restrictions being lifted.”

He added that a wedding reception set to be held at the club will only be able to go ahead with reduced capacity and table service in order to meet the restrictions.