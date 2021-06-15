Four people have been guided to safety after an out-of-control speedboat was towed to safety by Burnham-On-Sea RNLI lifeboat crews from the sea at Brean on Tuesday (15th June).

Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards and RNLI crews were called to Brean at 1.34pm following reports of the small 11ft-long Dory speedboat circling and being out of control with three men onboard and one man in the water due to a steering fault.

Burnham’s Atlantic 85 lifeboat was launched within 15 minutes and the crew headed to the speedboat, which was 1,000 metres south of Brean Down, and around 100 metres out from the beach.

“Once the casualty craft was reached, it was noticeable that the large expanse of mud and the deeper draught of the lifeboat would have rendered recovery at Brean difficult,” says a spokesman.

“The decision was therefore taken to launch the Burnham-On-Sea D-Class lifeboat Burnham Reach, which because of its shallow draught, might have aided a smooth recovery.”

“Unfortunately, as the D-Class lifeboat arrived at the scene, the speedboat was hard aground, and recovery at that time was impossible, it being almost low water.”

“Therefore, the decision was taken to return to Burnham-On-Sea, and relaunch at 6.30pm on the incoming tide. The lifeboat crew helped the remaining crew head through the mud, and prepared for the return to Burnham, and a very muddy washdown.”

“The Burnham-On-Sea crews relaunched the lifeboats at 6.30pm and proceeded to Brean where they were able to recover the speedboat, and tow it back to Burnham-On-Sea jetty where the owner was able to take possession.”

Our photo below shows the stricken speedboat being towed to Burnham jetty.

Lifeboat Helm Ashley Chappel said: “When we arrived, there were a couple of crew in the Dory speedboat, and one in the water trying to unsuccessfully repair a steering fault. By that time, recovery proved to be impossible, so we decided to return when the water was higher on the next tide.”

It was a long day for the crews on one of the hottest days of the year. The RNLI shore crew were grateful for the donation of ice creams from the ice cream van on Burnham beach. Also, Brit Chips sent across cold drinks for the crewmembers. And the Coastguard team were also grateful for a donation of cold drinks from Life’s A Beach cafe in Brean.