Friends and family of a Burnham-On-Sea teenager who took his own life two years ago have fundraised more than £5,800 for a local charity which supports young people who are struggling with mental health problems.

Ross Burland was only 19 years old when he died, as reported here. His family said nobody had any idea how much he was struggling mentally.

Now, they are hoping to prevent other families from experiencing the same thing and have launched a fundraising campaign to raise awareness of the issue and also raise money for In Charley’s Memory, which was set up in memory of Burnham teenager Charley Marks, who also took his own life.

A group of people who knew Ross took part in a fundraising activity challenge at the weekend called ‘Run, Ride, Row, Walk’.

It involved a 13-mile run along the Bridgwater and Taunton Canal path, followed by a three-hour cycle ride in Taunton, a seven-mile row and a 10-mile walk around Wimbleball Lake. It had originally been planned for 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic.

Ross’ sister, Kate, says: “What a weekend full of emotions – you all smashed it and we reached our goal of £5,000! Totally overwhelmed by everyone’s support.”

“Everyone played their part in helping out with the challenge. Speaking on behalf of my family, we really are so thankful and so, so proud of you all.”

One of Ross’s former teachers also came down to participate in the fundraiser and he said how important it was to highlight charities like ‘In Charley’s Memory’ so people don’t feel alone.

“I taught Ross at the college for years and he was a great person,” he said. “I felt like I needed to do something about it because I don’t want to be in this position again.”

“There is always somewhere to go and someone to talk to and it is important people know that.”

One of Ross’ close work colleagues, Joe Ashwell, also spoke about how his friend’s death would go on to impact people’s lives for years to come.

“It is okay to not be okay – there is no point in bottling things up,” he said. “It is tragic and the after effects go on for other people’s lifetimes so that is why today is really important.”

The fundraiser has currently raised £5,800 so far but that figure is expected to go much higher.

If you are struggling emotionally and mentally you can contact Samaritans to talk to someone. Call for free on 116 123.

Click here for the GoFundMe page