Burnham-On-Sea’s Towans Care Home has this week started allowing their residents to see family and friends again from a safe distance as the Coronavirus lockdown eases.

Jo Boobyer, activity co-ordinator, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “After a long wait, we are now able to allow residents to see their family and friends from a safe distance.”

“We have had to put plenty of safety measures in place but we have set up a gazebo outside, and tried to make it a special area.”

“We have a table and chairs inside with lots of hand gel, sanitizing wipes and visors. Visitors have a special parking area and have to fill in questionnaires before their visit, and also have to adhere to strict rules, but it is working well.”

“We take bookings for visits to make it fair, but this is a new way of caring for the individuals’ social needs and wellbeing.”

“During the lockdown, we have continued to entertain our residents at a safe distance. We have carried on activities as usual from singing and dancing to dressing up for VE Day.”

“Our most important job is to keep our residents safe – but also happy. We have a Facebook page that we update regularly with pictures so that family and friends can see what their loved ones are doing.”

“Hopefully this will never happen again but we have made lock down ‘memory books’ with some of the activities we have done and also been challenged to a sun flower growing competition. Our motto is always look on the bright side of life.”