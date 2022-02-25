Ten Somerset businesses with the potential for rapid growth will have the chance to benefit from one-to-one expert coaching and tailored business support to help them succeed.

Mendip District Council, Sedgemoor District Council, Somerset County Council, Somerset West and Taunton Council and South Somerset District Council have joined forces to deliver the High-Growth Catalyst Support Programme, which is now open for applications from early stage and small businesses.

The successful applicants will be given one-to-one expert coaching which will be tailored to focus on the specific elements each business need to succeed.

There will also be workshops hosted on key aspects of running a business, a peer support group, business review panels with industry experts, and profile-raising marketing support.

So, if you’ve ever thought about setting up in business or you’re already running an early stage business and are ready to accelerate your growth, Somerset Catalyst could be the boost you need to realise your ambitions.

The Somerset Catalyst scheme is one of five programmes being delivered through the Unlocking Somerset Prosperity initiative designed to support businesses and entrepreneurs across the county. The funding comes from the Community Renewal Funding provided by the UK Government.

Following on from the 2020/21 programme, which saw high performing local businesses achieve spectacular growth since their journey began on this bespoke business support programme, the 2022 programme is looking to build on and replicate that success.

InShare SMART Risk benefited from the initial Somerset Catalyst programme. Co-Founder Gareth Eggle says: “I think it goes without saying that the last year has seen so many challenges for all industries, but by working closely with our Client-Communities, we have been able to launch our first Risk Sharing Communities, secure transformative investment, and start to grow our business and our team.”

“This is thanks in no small part to the excellent advice and support from the Catalyst team. I would wholeheartedly recommend anyone who’s interested in starting an innovative business to consider the Somerset Catalyst programme to point them firmly in the right direction.”

Applications are now open, and the window closes on Monday, March 7th. For more information and details on how to apply, please visit: www.somersetcatalyst.co.uk.