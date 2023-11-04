The lettings side of CJ Hole in Burnham-On-Sea has been sold to a CJ Hole franchisee.

Chris Hill of CJ Hole, part of The Property Franchise Group, has taken over the running of the letting division of CJ Hole in Burnham-On-Sea, marking his fifth acquisition in recent years.

He says: “We are proud to be taking over the lettings side of the well-established Burnham-on-Sea branch.”

“CJ Hole Burnham has built a fantastic reputation for itself at the hands of father and son duo, Ed and Tom Creswick, who will continue to run the sales side, and we look forward to working alongside them in Lettings.”

Having opened a sales and lettings office in Weston-super-Mare in 2022, this is the second step for Chris Hill’s group of offices into the North Somerset housing market.

He has a growing portfolio of over 2,000 managed properties across Bristol, South Gloucestershire and North Somerset.

The new acquisition as well as the creation of a dedicated new homes department, means CJ Hole has a strong presence in Bristol’s housing market.