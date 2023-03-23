A charity hopes to find a dog walker for an elderly person in Burnham-On-Sea.

The Cinnamon Trust is a national charity whose volunteers help people over retirement age and those in the latter stages of a terminal illness by offering free pet care.

A spokesman says: “We are looking for dog walking volunteers to support a resident of Burnham-On-Sea and their adorable little dog who would love some short walks.”

“If you are able to spare a bit of time during the week this would make all the difference to the owner being able to keep their furry companion living with them.”

“We would love to hear from anyone who is able to help ring in on 01736 758701 for a chat, email appeals@cinnamon.org.uk or download our registration form from our web site www.cinnamon.org.uk. We look forward to hearing from you.”