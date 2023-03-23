A former bistro in Burnham-On-Sea will be turned into a retail premises after planning permission was granted by Sedgemoor District Council this week.

An application to change the use of the former TA8’s Bistro Bar was submitted in February and has been accepted by district planners.

The applicant says in the application: “I feel that there are a lot of very well-established cafés and eateries which serve Burnham-On-Sea already. Opening this building up to retail use broadens the appeal of Burnham-on-Sea high street due to the variety of local shops and businesses.”

Burnham and Highbridge town councillors gave their support to the plans when they considered them last month. Now, Sedgemoor planners have given the final go-ahead.

A sign outside the premises states that a new mobility equipment store and hire service is set to open there.