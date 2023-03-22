A popular breakfast cafe has re-opened today (Wednesday, March 22nd) two years after it closed down.

The Artful Dodger in Burnham’s Oxford Street shut down in May 2021 after the owner Sylvia Poole retired following 30 years of business.

Now, though, the Poole family have decided to re-open the popular cafe after giving the interior a ‘refresh’.

Georgina Poole told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We have decided to re-open the Dodger as we have had so many people tell us that they miss it — and actually we miss it too!“

“It was always a locals favourite and was a bit of a meeting place as people always seemed to see others that they knew when in there.”

“Callum, my parter, and I will be taking over the running so we’re keeping it in the family and Callum was previously the cook in there before it closed.”

“He has been cooking Dodger breakfasts in The Front Parlour [on Burnham seafront] ever since so the food will be the same as always.”

“It’s had a bit of a freshen up out the front but is still the same cosy feel and we’ve added a whole new kitchen while we’ve been closed.”

New opening times are 9.30am – 2pm Wed – Sat.