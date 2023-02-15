New plans have been unveiled to turn a former bistro and bar in Burnham-On-Sea into a retail shop.

The former TA8’s Bistro Bar, pictured, at the junction of Old Station Approach and Pier Street will be converted into a retail unit if a planning application gets approved by Sedgemoor District Council.

The applicant says: “I feel that there are a lot of very well-established cafés and eateries which serve Burnham-On-Sea already. Opening this building up to retail use broadens the appeal of Burnham-On-Sea high street due to the variety of local shops and businesses.”

“There is ample parking for a retail unit on the proposed site as there are multiple pay-and-display car parks around the site – notably High Street car park, on Old Station Approach and short/long stay at Pier Street car park.”

“Due to the site being a retail unit, there will be no noise/light disruption to local homes and residents in the evening as the shop would only be open during the day (9am to 5pm proposed). There will also not be any smells/food waste due to the establishment not being used for food and/or take-away.”

The application has reference number 11/23/00003 and Sedgemoor District Council is accepting comments until March 1st. A second application for the installation of a non-illuminated shop front sign. (ref 11/23/00004) has also been submitted.