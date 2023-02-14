Burnham-On-Sea Police have issued a fresh appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage following a collision involving a car and two pedestrians earlier this month.

On Friday 3rd February at around 6pm, Police were called to the serious collision near the Oxford Street and Love Lane roundabout in in Burnham-On-Sea, as reported here.

The collision involved a grey Ford Focus and two pedestrians, both in their 60s.

A Police spokesman said this week: “The pedestrians were taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries. They have now been discharged to recover at home.”

“The driver remained at the scene and is assisting Police in their enquiries.”

“We are appealing for anyone who was in the area, or have any dashcam footage, to call 101 and quote reference 5223027337.”