A Brean bar is set to launch a new cocktail bar this year after winning planning consent to go ahead.

Krackers Karaoke Bar in South Road, Brean has extended its property with a new first floor bar lounge area, as pictured, which is set to open on March 3rd.

The extra space will allow it to introduce a spacious bar and seating area, plus new cellars and toilets.

Mark Warren, spokesman for Strategic Trading planning, which oversaw the application, says: “Whilst the planning for the bar was fairly straightforward during the process, there was concern that the entrance to the first floor bar was close to the main entrance to the ground floor bar and at busy times there was a risk of queues for the bars and adjacent premises mingling.”

“In the post-Covid era it was felt relocating the entrance to the north end of the façade made more sense and also allowed a small area to be sectioned off for exclusive use of the upstairs bar guests. It is fair to say that from time to time myself and Strategic aren’t always seeing eye to eye with the Sedgemoor Planners but on this occasion, it was a pleasure to work through the issues together.”

The new facilities will also be available for private functions.