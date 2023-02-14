A new group has launched in Burnham-On-Sea this week to provide support for local people suffering with pain-related illnesses.

The new ‘Purple Pain’ group – which was previously known as Fibromyalgia Heart of Somerset – has now expanded its support to help those suffering from all pain-related illnesses.

The group’s new name and branding were unveiled during an open day held on Monday (February 13th).

Visitors are able to pick up information and meet others over a hot drink and cake in a supportive, social setting.

Chair Michelle Haines says: “We provide support for people with chronic and pain-related illnesses such as Fibromyalgia, as well as their carers and family members.”

“We had a great turnout at our open day on Monday and thank all those who came along. We can’t offer medical advice on illnesses but we can offer friendly support.”

The new group meets on the first Monday of every month (except Bank Holidays) from 12.30pm-3pm at Burnham-On-Sea Baptist Church in College Street.

Pictured: The group is led by Julie Tomkins, Sally Daniel, Michelle Haines and Laura Cooper