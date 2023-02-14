Burnham United Ladies are celebrating winning the Somerset Womens County League Division 2 North.

On Sunday (February 12th), the team beat Ashton Ladies away by 5-0 to win the overall title with two games still to go in the season.

Goals from Caitlin Stevens, Lucy Stacey, Charlie Longhorn and two goals from Vanessa Brill sealed Sunday’s big win.

Sarah Brueford, manager of Burnham United ladies and chairman of Burnham United senior football club, says: “It’s been an amazing season for the ladies.”

“We started the hard work pre-season and the ladies have carried that through the whole season, working hard at training each week and battling hard in games every week.”

“We have a really nice group of ladies at the club who have come together this season to win the title!”

“It was a great game on an awful pitch but the ladies battled through to the last minute of the game and got the three points.”

Sarah says she has overseen the ladies team for six seasons, having taken over when they were Berrow Ladies. She runs the team with the help of her sister Kelly Brueford who manages on match days so Sarah can still play.

Next week, the team hosts Porlock Ladies on the fields next to Burnham’s BAY Centre at 2pm and they finish the league on 5th March away at Cheddar.