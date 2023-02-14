Sedgemoor District Council is seeking traders to run concessions on Burnham-On-Sea, Brean and Berrow Beaches, and at Highbridge’s Apex Park, for the next three holiday seasons.

Council spokeswoman Claire Faun told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “To make visitors and residents trips to the Sedgemoor’s beaches and Apex Park even more enjoyable, Sedgemoor District Council arranges for various businesses to trade on or near the beach or park.

“Sedgemoor District Council is in the process of inviting offers for a range of beach and other concessions in the Burnham-On-Sea, Highbridge, Berrow and Brean areas for the next three seasons.”

“The concessions available are donkey and pony rides; bouncy castle/inflatables; seafood; trampolines; deck chairs; refreshments and beach goods.”

Those interested in concessions should contact property.services@sedgemoor.gov.uk for full details. The closing date for submission of concessions is midday on March 10th, 2023.