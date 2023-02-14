Weston Hospicecare are appealing for people, businesses and clubs in the Burnham-On-Sea area to open their private gardens to host dates in the Open Gardens 2023 series.

Open Gardens is a summer fundraising initiative which raises vital funds for the hospice while encouraging the community to meet for an afternoon of soft refreshments and to socialise.

Many have displayed their beautiful gardens over the years and since 2016 it has raised more than £21,000. In 2022, the community raised £6,500 by collecting money on the dates at the venues of those who’ve volunteered to host an Open Garden.

Abi Smart, Community Fundraising Officer for Weston Hospicecare, says “I’m strongly encouraging people to come forward to offer to host an Open Garden date for us this year.”

“We are looking for gardens of all sorts of shapes and sizes to help populate the 2023 series. I know the community love these events and they are incredibly valued by everyone at Weston Hospicecare.”

“If you an individual, business or a representative of a club who would like to host an Open Garden in 2023, or have any queries you’d like to discuss, please do not hesitate to get in touch.”

You can contact Abi by calling 01934 423900 or at: Abigail.smart@westonhospicecare.org.uk.

It cost £4.5million each year to run the charity, with 80% of funding coming from supporters every year.

The hospice serves Weston-super-Mare, North Somerset and Sedgemoor areas and provides palliative care to people in those areas with a life-limiting condition.

To learn more about Open Gardens and plans for 2023, please visit westonhospicecare.org.uk.