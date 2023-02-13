A Berrow murder case involving a woman who stabbed her husband to death after he mocked her for serving bubble and squeak with steak is to feature in a two-part TV documentary – exactly two years on from the murder.

The bubble and squeak — a mix of cooked potatoes and cabbage usually left over from a previous day’s meal and then fried — appears to have been the final straw that ended in David Jackson’s murder after he pointed out the apparent conflict between a steak and the dish.

It happened after a dinner to celebrate wife Penny Jackson’s 66th birthday — an occasion that was initially being shared with her daughter and son-in-law via Zoom during lockdown.

A court heard she “flipped” when her husband made the comment and she stabbed the 78-year-old three times with a kitchen knife.

Mortally wounded, the retired Army lieutenant colonel called 999 for help before his wife took the phone off him. When asked by the operator where she was, Jackson said: “Well, I’m in the lounge and he’s in the kitchen, bleeding to death with any luck.”

Police bodycam footage shot at the Jacksons’ bungalow in Parsonage Road, Berrow on February 13th, 2021, showed Jackson saying: “I stabbed him because he’s an aggressive bully and nasty. And I’ve had enough.”

Then, upon hearing police calling for help in resuscitating her husband, Jackson cried: “Oh, don’t! No, no, please don’t. Oh, I should have stabbed him a bit more.”

Now, in the new TV documentary, relatives and professionals have spoken out. The show premiered on the digital TV channel Crime + Investigation on Monday 13th February and it is also available to stream on Crime + Investigation Play from 14th February.

The broadcaster says: “Bubble & Squeak Murder: The Killing of David Jackson takes a deep dive into the case and looks at the causes behind this act of brutality. The show features first-hand accounts from friends, relatives, investigating police officers and psychologists to tell the whole story.”

Penny Jackson was convicted of murder in October 2021 and jailed for a minimum of 18 years. A Bristol Crown Court judge said she had shown “not a shred of remorse” for killing her fourth husband.

Jackson is reportedly launching an appeal against her sentence, with her lawyers saying that “video and audio evidence released into the public domain midway through her trial impeded her right to a fair hearing.”