Scores of model trains and railway layouts will go on display at a two-day show in Highbridge this weekend.

Sedgemoor Gauge O Group is holding its 2023 Model Railway Show at King Alfred School & Academy in Burnham Road, Highbridge on Saturday 18th February and Sunday 19th February.

The show will be open to members of the public on Saturday from 10.30am-5pm and on Sunday from 10.30am- 4pm. Admission is £5.

There will also be a selection of traders stalls selling model rail items, collectables and artwork. Free parking. Wheelchair friendly.

 

 
