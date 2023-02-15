A vigil is to be held at Highbridge’s Apex Park in memory of 16-year-old Brianna Ghey, who was stabbed to death in a Cheshire park last weekend.

The schoolgirl was found lying wounded on a path in Linear Park in Culcheth, Cheshire on Saturday.

She was a transgender girl and detectives are considering whether her death was a hate crime, as they try to establish a motive for the attack.

Now, several members of Burnham and Highbridge’s Pride-On-Sea group are set to hold a vigil this Saturday (February 18th) as scores of others towns across the UK do the same.

A spokesperson says: “Pride-On-Sea is shocked to hear of the murder of Brianna Ghey, who died after being stabbed in a park in Warrington.”

“We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to Brianna’s family and friends.”

“We know this is shocking to members of the trans community, LGBTQI+ community and allies. It’s a reminder of how much hate crimes have increased in recent times.”

“We will not stop demanding changes to make all our community safe. We all want a society which accepts everyone equally, without hate.”

“Please join us this Saturday 18th February at Apex Park Cafe for 2.45pm where a short vigil will be held. Let love and light win against hate.”