The finalists have been announced for this year’s prestigious Somerset Business Awards 2023 after judges spent hours whittling down the huge number of entries.

The shortlisted nominees come from all corners of the county, including several in our area: Wellington, Weston-super-Mare, Shepton Mallet, Yeovil, Langport, Axbridge, Ilminster, Wedmore, Bridgwater, Taunton, Somerton, Sparkford, Roadwater, Highbridge, Westbury sub Mendip, Mark, Martock, Wrington, Burrowbridge and Frome.

This year is the 18th anniversary of the awards, which are supported by main sponsor Albert Goodman.

The grand final will be hosted by BBC Somerset presenter and journalist Claire Carter at the Winter Gardens Pavilion, in Weston-super-Mare, on Friday, March 24th.

Tickets for the final will go on general sale on Monday, February 27th – for details visit www.somersetbusinessawards.org.uk.

Somerset Chamber chief executive Emma Rawlings thanked everyone who entered the awards and said the most hotly contested categories had included Medium Business of the Year, Service Excellence and Charity of the Year.

She adds: “Despite some really challenging trading conditions, it’s been incredibly encouraging to see so many positive applications from business and charities from across the county – they are doing some great work and we are honoured to be able to highlight that through these awards.”

“The finalists have come from across the county, representing a wide range of sectors and industries so the final will be a fantastic opportunity to celebrate their many achievements.”

2023 Finalists of Somerset Business Awards

Albert Goodman Family Business of the Year (sponsored by Albert Goodman):

Container Team Ltd, Weston-super-Mare;

JH Haskins, Shepton Mallet;

Mark One Consultants Ltd, Yeovil.

Small Business of the Year (sponsored by Enterprise South West):

Hullabaloos Drinks, Axbridge;

Transformations Hair, Beauty, Aesthetics & Day Spa, Ilminster;

You Are My Sunshine, Wedmore.

Medium Business of the Year (sponsored by Higos Insurance Services):

Elliott Environmental Services Ltd, Yeovil;

Puxton Park, Weston-super-Mare;

Train4All Ltd, Somerton.

Large Business of the Year (sponsored by Brook Financial):

Civils Store Ltd, Shepton Mallet;

Rotec Hydraulics Ltd, Taunton;

Sycamore Process Engineering, Sparkford.

Best Use of Technology (sponsored by Porter Dodson):

Adapt Biogas Ltd, Shepton Mallet;

Cardstream, Taunton;

Presona UK Ltd, Bridgwater.

Charity of the Year (sponsored by Clarke Willmott):

bibic, Langport;

In Charley’s Memory, Highbridge;

Reminiscence Learning, Wellington.

Employer of the Year (sponsored by Elite Staffing Solutions):

Singer Instruments, Roadwater;

The Priory Learning Trust, Weston-super-Mare;

WPA, Taunton.

Investing in Somerset (sponsored by Hinkley Point C):

MMES 2012 Ltd, Bridgwater;

Turnbull Infrastructure & Utilities Ltd, Bridgwater;

Young Somerset, Bridgwater.

Start-up of the Year (sponsored by Teapot Creative):

Blossom HR, Westbury sub Mendip;

Laurel Farm Glamping, Mark;

Scarlett Rose Events, Martock.

Apprentice of the Year (sponsored by Weston College):

Will Olbrechts (Evosite Ltd, Taunton);

Jo Harris (Somerset County Council, Taunton);

Sammy Chilcott (Sycamore Process Engineering, Sparkford).

Environmental Achievement (sponsored by Gravity):

Bradfords, Yeovil;

Concept Products Ltd, Somerton;

PVA Hygiene Ltd, Wrington.

Service Excellence (sponsored by Stephens Scown):

Busy Bees Cleaning & Maintenance 2000 Ltd, Frome;

Milsted Langdon, Taunton;

West Country Drainage Services Ltd, Burrowbridge.

Somerset Manufacturer and Producer Award (sponsored by SRD Technology UK):

Hullabaloos Drinks, Axbridge;

Rotec Hydraulics Ltd, Taunton;

Taunton Fabrication, Taunton.

Rebuild and Thrive (sponsored by Barclays):

Hippychick, Bridgwater;

Somerset County Cricket Club, Taunton;

The White Feather Coffee Co, Bridgwater.