Two new shops are set to open on Burnham-On-Sea seafront this Spring, it has been confirmed this week.

Husband and wife Harry and Shirley Bird have taken over two vacant commercial premises on the North Esplanade near to ‘The Fabulous Showboat’ amusements.

Harry told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We will be opening a new beach goods and vape supplies shop in one of the units.”

“The other shop will be selling custom jewellery items and children’s fancy dress.”

“It’s a great location on the seafront with lots of passing trade, especially over the holiday season.”

The couple are carrying out a full refurbishment of the properties and aim to be open over the next few weeks before the Easter holidays.

The previous shops at the location, pictured here, closed last year.