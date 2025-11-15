11.1 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sat Nov 15, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsChristmas movie filmed in Burnham to be screened at Ritz Cinema this...
News

Christmas movie filmed in Burnham to be screened at Ritz Cinema this weekend

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

3 wishes for christmas movie filming in Burnham-On-Sea Apex Park

A festive film shot at several Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge locations is set to be shown at the town’s Ritz Cinema this weekend.

‘3 Wishes For Christmas’ was partly filmed at Apex Park, as reported here at the time, and other local spots, bringing a touch of Hollywood sparkle to the area.

The screening at the Ritz Cinema offers local residents the chance to see it on the big screen. Tickets are available via the Ritz Cinema’s website here.

The film’s romantic storyline follows a young woman spending Christmas with her best friend and her family.

A spokesperson says: “She finds herself falling for the handsome brother, but after overhearing a conversation with his ex-girlfriend, she misinterprets it and feels humiliated. When he discovers what has happened, he races against time to reach the airport before she flies home — determined to tell her he’s fallen just as hard for her.”

Previous article
Burnham-On-Sea U3A invites residents to its Open Day today
Next article
Highbridge Christmas lights switch-on event to be held today

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
broken clouds
11.1 ° C
12.1 °
10.4 °
95 %
0.5kmh
74 %
Sat
14 °
Sun
11 °
Mon
7 °
Tue
9 °
Wed
6 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com