Christmas movie filmed in Burnham to be screened at Ritz Cinema this weekend

A festive film shot at several Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge locations is set to be shown at the town’s Ritz Cinema this weekend.

‘3 Wishes For Christmas’ was partly filmed at Apex Park, as reported here at the time, and other local spots, bringing a touch of Hollywood sparkle to the area.

The screening at the Ritz Cinema offers local residents the chance to see it on the big screen. Tickets are available via the Ritz Cinema’s website here.

The film’s romantic storyline follows a young woman spending Christmas with her best friend and her family.

A spokesperson says: “She finds herself falling for the handsome brother, but after overhearing a conversation with his ex-girlfriend, she misinterprets it and feels humiliated. When he discovers what has happened, he races against time to reach the airport before she flies home — determined to tell her he’s fallen just as hard for her.”