Burnham-On-Sea’s Masonic Lodge has this week handed a special donation to the town’s Foodbank with £1,400 of ‘luxury’ items to help make Christmas better for struggling local families.

The Masonic Lodge has donated several trolley loads of items to the Highbridge Area Foodbank including toys, sweets, Christmas crackers, mince pies, cakes, puddings and Christmas biscuits “to make Christmas special and more comfortable.”

The Lodge’s John Chinn says: “We spoke to the Highbridge and Burnham Foodbank to understand what the need is following the excellent response from local people to recent local Foodbank appeals.”

”We decided that some ‘luxury’ items not usually donated would help to make Christmas special and more comfortable for local struggling families.”

The recent Burnham-On-Sea Tesco store campaign for the Highbridge and Burnham Foodbank saw over a tonne of donations collected.

A Highbridge Area Foodbank spokesperson thanked the Lodge for their “wonderful continuing support.”