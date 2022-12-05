Generous Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge residents have been thanked after donating thousands of food items to the town Foodbank following a Christmas appeal over the weekend.

Burnham’s Tesco store has been taking part in the 10th annual Tesco Food Collection for The Trussell Trust and FareShare, who oversee Foodbanks nationwide.

During the collection from 1st-3rd December, Burnham shoppers were encouraged to donate long-life food items in pre-packed donation bags following rising demand from needy local people.

Over a tonne of donations have been given by kind-hearted shoppers in Burnham-On-Sea, with trolley-loads queued up over the weekend, as pictured here.

A Highbridge and Burnham Foodbank spokesperson says: “Shoppers of Tesco Burnham on Sea. we salute your warm and wonderful shopping spirits and your kindness!”

“What a few days we’ve had. We also can’t praise Martin, Roz and the team at Tesco in Burnham enough for their year-round support and kindness.”

“The collection volunteers, delivery team, sorters and packers have put in a superhuman effort to support those in our community facing challenging times!”

“So proud of everyone! It’s just amazing!

Anyone thinking of donating food items to the Foodbank can check the website.