Around 90 runners took part in a fundraising Santa-themed beach run in Burnham-On-Sea on Sunday (December 4th) in memory of a local boy who died of cancer.

Joe Laoutaris, 12, passed away in 2015 after a two-year battle against Ewings Sarcoma cancer.

The annual festive ‘Santa Express Run’ was held in aid of Clic Sargent and Love Musgrove on Burnham beach, with runners completing the 5km or 10km course to the lighthouse.

Organiser Nikki Stent told Burnham-On-Sea.com she was pleased with how the event had gone. “It was a bitterly cold morning, so a huge thank you goes to everyone who took part and supported us!”

Mel Bax, Joe’s mum, added: “A massive thank you goes to everyone who took part or supported the event and to Nikki for all her hard work in organising it. It really is heart warming to see such wonderful support.”

Burnham runner Harry Petheram, pictured below, was first home in the 10km race and said he was “delighted to win on my first time running the race – it was actually quite tough, but good fun.”

Burnham Boot Camp ran a warm-up session on the beach for the runners, many of whom were dressed in festive outfits.

Nikki thanked Weston College for its support of the event and other local businesses including Chilton Trinity 1610, Brit Chips, Asda Highbridge, Highbridge & Burnham Foodbank. For more details, see justgiving.com/JoeEvents