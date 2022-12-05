Burnham-On-Sea Scouts raised over £1,200 during their annual Christmas Fair on Saturday (December 3rd).

Scores of supporters headed to the Scout hut at Burnham’s BASC Ground where stalls and festive games were set up.

Scouts leader Jacob Dear told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Thank you to everyone who came along and supported our fair. I’m pleased to say we raised an astonishing £1,201.51!”

“We also thank Sanders Garden Centre and The Red Cow at Brent Knoll, plus Mendip Outdoor Pursuits for their donations of raffle prizes.”