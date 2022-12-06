Sedgemoor Crematorium is inviting residents from the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area to visit on Wednesday 14th December to take part in its annual Christmas Carol and Memorial Service.

The festive gathering provides a valuable opportunity for families and friends to come together and remember their loved ones in the run up to Christmas.

The service will start at 6pm and will include a mixture of readings and popular Christmas Carols. Light refreshments, including mince pies, will be available.

Visitors from the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area will be able to write messages to their loved ones on tags which will be added to a memory tree. The event is free to attend and no advance booking is required.

Sedgemoor Crematorium Site Manager Laura Williams said: “Christmas can be a particularly difficult time of year for families who are missing loved ones, and our annual Christmas Carol and Memorial Service provides a fitting way for people to reflect and honour their loved ones during the festive season.”

“For some, especially if they are quite recently bereaved, the festive period is often a time when they feel their loss more, and people can feel lonely.”

“This service provides a chance for people to not only pay tribute to their loved ones but also be in the company of other people who are in a similar situation, which in itself can be a source of comfort.”

“We know, from feedback we’ve had in previous years, that the service brings some solace and peace to local people at this time of year.” More details at www.sedgemoorcrem.co.uk