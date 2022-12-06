Highbridge’s Apex Park Wildlife Watch Club is set to meet this Sunday (December 11th).

The club is aimed at children aged 6-12 years and meets once a month on the second Sunday of each month, with the next one this Sunday from 2-4pm.

The group is aimed at helping children to make friends with other nature-loving young people and have fun taking part in practical nature activities.

Margaret Micklewright, Wildlife Watch Leader, says: “This Sunday, we will be looking at what trees do in the wintertime, exploring how they communicate with each other and what food they provide for insects and birds. We will also make some festive decorations using found objects.”

The last session, pictured here, had a theme of ‘Leaf Warriors’ where the children searched for leaves and identified them around the park.

A charge to cover drinks and materials is £2 per child (£1 for additional siblings).

To take part in the Somerset Wildlife Trust Wildlife Watch Club, families need to register their interest by emailing apexwildlifewatch@gmail.com before the event.

An adult, who can stay for the whole session, must accompany each child and their

siblings. Wear warm, waterproof clothing and wellies or strong footwear.