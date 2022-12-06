A special festive Christmas Concert is set to take place on Saturday 17th December at St Andrew’s Church in Burnham-On-Sea.

The concert at 7.30pm will feature well-known pianist and organist Richard Lennox, supported by soloists mezzo-soprano Francesca Bowkett and bass/baritone Marcus Evans.

Francesca says: “We are delighted to be returning to St Andrew’s Church for our Christmas concert, this time with the talented Marcus Evans performing alongside myself and Richard.”

“Come along to get into the festive spirit and sing along to some well-known Christmas classics.”

Tickets are priced at £10 per person including refreshments. They are on sale now from Burnham-On-Sea Post Office, or you can pay on the door.

Richard Lennox is a professional pianist and organist. Richard’s other venues include The Royal Albert Hall, Wells and Bristol Cathedrals and concert halls around the UK.

His latest venture was appearing with Jonathan Veira (international bass/baritone) in two live stream broadcasts ‘Live from the Steinway Room’.

As well as playing piano, he also accompanied Jonathan and they played a piano duet boogie-woogie style. Richard is Musical Director for many operatic societies, the latest being the performance of ‘9 to 5 the musical’ at the Playhouse Theatre in Weston-super-Mare.

Francesca Bowkett has sung leading roles in opera, operatics and choral concerts around the county and further afield. She is well-known for her Prom concerts including 15 years as Finale Soloist at Colston Hall in Bristol.

