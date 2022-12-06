circus funtasia

An action-packed circus is returning to Brent Knoll with a new series of Christmas shows.

Circus Funtasia will be back at Sanders Garden Centre near Burnham-On-Sea for a month between Thursday December 8th and Sunday January 8th.

A circus spokesperson told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Back by popular demand, prepare to be mesmerised by Spinning Fairies, Argentinian Nutcrackers and laugh-out-loud festive comedy.”

“You’ll also be blown away by aerialists and the heart-stopping Globe of Death. This one-hour show is jam-packed festive fun for all the family!”

Tickets are available from £12. Family tickets can be purchased for £40 (plus a £3.36 booking fee).

To buy tickets, visit www.circusfuntasia.co.uk or phone 07706 168507. Sanders Garden Centre is located on the Bristol Road in Brent Knoll near Burnham-On-Sea.

The circus’ newlywed couple Emil and Rosey tied the knot under their big top earlier this year.

 
