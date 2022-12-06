Over 260 people attended a formal ball near Burnham-On-Sea on Saturday night (December 3rd) to raise funds for a local breast cancer support charity.

The Somerset Breast Cancer Now Ball, held at the Batch Country House in Lympsham, was well attended in the charity’s 25th year.

This year’s event was the first since the 2019 ball due to a break during the pandemic and had a theme of ‘tinsel and tiaras’.

Organiser Holly Macbeth, from Somerset Breast Cancer Now, said the evening had been a “huge success”.

“It was an amazing evening after a two year break – over 260 guests enjoyed a fabulous evening of food provided by the fabulous team at the Batch Country House Hotel and superb entertainment.”