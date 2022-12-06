Temperatures are set to fall in the Burnham-On-Sea area this week as a cold spell of wintry weather arrives.

The maximum temperature in Burnham are forecast to be 1°C by the end of the week with overnight lows of -3°C.

A Level 3 Cold Weather Alert has been issued by the UK Health Security Agency covering all of England from Wednesday evening through to Monday 12th December.

The Met Office says an arctic maritime airmass is pushing across the UK from the north this week, bringing cold days, overnight frosts and a risk of wintry showers.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Rebekah Sherwin, said: “Temperatures will start to dip this week, with daytime temperatures struggling to get above freezing in some places from mid-week onwards.”

“However, the cold air from the Arctic will also bring brighter conditions, with some dry, sunny spells in many areas, particularly away from the coast. Showers will turn more wintry as the week goes on.”

The forecast says “Isolated showers are possible, and these could turn wintry by Thursday as it becomes increasingly cold with widespread overnight frosts.”

Dr Agostinho Sousa, Consultant in Public Health Medicine at the UK Health Security Agency, adds: “Cold weather can have serious consequences for health, and older people and those with heart or lung conditions can be particularly at risk.”

“If you have a pre-existing medical condition, you should heat your home to a temperature that is comfortable for you. In rooms you mostly use such as the living room or bedroom, try to heat them to at least 18°C if you can. Wearing several layers of clothing will keep you warmer than one thicker layer.”

Although there are some uncertainties around how long this cold spell will last it is expected to stay cold into next week with temperatures remaining well below average for the time of year, adds the Met Office.