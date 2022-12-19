Highbridge Festival of the Arts has been given a financial boost of £250 from The Arts Society Sedgemoor (TASS).

TASS chairman David Chiverton said: “We are delighted to support this event once more. The festivl’s annual event is important for all the talented musicians and dancers in our area and, as an arts society, we are keen to encourage their participation.”

Syllabuses and entry forms for each section of the 2023 festival are now available, as we reported here. The closing date for dance is December 19th, and the closing date for speech & drama and music is December 31st.

Since being founded in 1948, the Highbridge festival has grown from an afternoon of performances to a two week event in several venues in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge.

TASS holds a series of art talks at the 37 Club near Woolavington on the first Wednesday of each month when visitors are always welcome with a charge of £8 per lecture.

The 2022 Highbridge Festival Of The Arts was held in March this year with hundreds of performances in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge.

For more about TASS and its events, see theartssocietysedgemoor.org.uk. For details about the 2023 Highbridge Festival of the Arts, see www.highbridgefestival.org.uk.

Pictured: Festival treasurer Graham Lyne, TASS chairman David Chiverton and festival secretary Clare Catcheside