Burnham-On-Sea Infants School’s recently launched ‘Breakfast of Champions Club’ has been praised by pupils and parents.

The sessions launched at Burnham-On-Sea Infants School during mid-October and have provided pupils and their families with an opportunity to read books and play games whilst enjoying a delicious free breakfast each morning.

The breakfast club is held during term time from 8.15am with last entry at 8.30am, and finishing at 8.45am to give staff enough time to pack away for the start of the school day.

The school says it’s pleased with the positive feedback received from those attending so far.

Headteacher Carly Hatch says: “The sessions provide such a lovely start to the school day. It is lovely to see so many families joining us and making us part of their morning routine. We would love to see more families each morning.”

A parent added: “My two children and I love coming to the ‘breakfast of champions’ club. It has become our favourite part of our morning routine. The staff are so welcoming – loads of types of breakfast foods are available, as well as plenty of games and books. Also being available for extended families we couldn’t be more thankful for this club.”

One pupil, Hugo, says: “I like coming because there are fun games and yummy breakfasts!”

Another parent adds: “My children love coming to the breakfast club. They enjoy the choice of food and have a different breakfast each morning. Even if they have breakfast at home, we still come along each morning to play the games and see the other parents and children. I highly recommend the club with lovely and friendly staff.”

