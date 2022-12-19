Icy conditions failed to halt a dedicated group of volunteers from carrying out their final litter clean of the year on Burnham-On-Sea beach on Saturday morning (December 17th).

The Friends of Burnham-On-Sea beach went ahead with their latest clean-up of the shoreline near the Sailing Club where rubbish regularly collects at the mouth of the Brue.

Organiser Mark Hollidge said: “We had a dedicated group of about a dozen helpers despite it being a bitterly cold morning. A large amount of plastic litter was collected including some bulky items washed up after recent high tides.”

The next litter pick will be in January and details will be issued on Burnham-On-Sea.com.