Dozens of residents got into a festive mood at a candlelit carol singing evening in Burnham-On-Sea’s Manor Gardens on Sunday (December 18th).

The popular ‘Carols In The Park by Candlelight’ was organised by Burnham Community Church and attracted a good turnout despite wet weather, as pictured here.

Residents gathered around the illuminated bandstand to sing well-known carols, hear readings and prayers.

A spokesman for Burnham Community Church thanked all those who’d attended despite the poor weather.

Burnham-On-Sea’s Mayor Cllr Lesley Millard was among the audience and said: “My thanks go to the organisers for holding such a superb festive evening – it was great to see so many residents of all ages coming along to get involved.”