Dozens of residents got into a festive mood at a candlelit carol singing evening in Burnham-On-Sea’s Manor Gardens on Sunday (December 18th).

The popular ‘Carols In The Park by Candlelight’ was organised by Burnham Community Church and attracted a good turnout despite wet weather, as pictured here.

Residents gathered around the illuminated bandstand to sing well-known carols, hear readings and prayers.

A spokesman for Burnham Community Church thanked all those who’d attended despite the poor weather.

Burnham-On-Sea’s Mayor Cllr Lesley Millard was among the audience and said: “My thanks go to the organisers for holding such a superb festive evening – it was great to see so many residents of all ages coming along to get involved.”

 
Subscribe to our free news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page
Select all options that you require: