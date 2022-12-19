Burnham-On-Sea fire crews were called out to tackle a blaze at a property near Bridgwater over the weekend.

Devon and Somerset Fire & Rescue Service received a call from a resident in Bawdrip after smoke was seen emerging from a domestic property and alarms were sounding.

A fire spokesman says: “We sent three appliances from Bridgwater and Burnham-On-Sea.”

“Once on scene, crews confirmed smoke was issuing and crews forced entry to extinguish the fire.”

”Whilst crews were inside, crews rescued one person from the property.”

Two breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet and a main jet were used to extinguish the fire that was confined to the kitchen.

They ventilated the property with a positive pressure ventilation fan.